Over 60 planes, drones carried out reconnaissance near Russian border in 7 days — report

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian radar stations detected 65 foreign aircraft carrying out air reconnaissance sorties along Russian borders during the last 7 days, Russian Defense Ministry announced Friday.

According to the published infographics, reconnaissance operations were carried out by 50 planes and 15 drones. All sorties were tracked by Russian radar stations.

In order to prevent the violation of Russian borders, Russian air defense jets scrambled three times.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Russian border was not violated.