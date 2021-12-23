UK Chief of Defense Staff notes importance of dialogue with Russia to avoid miscalculation

LONDON, December 23. /TASS/. Russian and British senior military officials have agreed oon the necessity of dialogue to be able to understand each other better, the UK Ministry of Defense said on Thursday after a telephone conversation between UK Chief of the Defense Staff Tony Radakin and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasmov.

"Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, today had a telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation General of thee Army Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov," it said. "The two military leaders considered regional security issues, discussed bilateral military relations, and agreed the vital importance of maintaining communications to understand each other’s intentions and to avoid miscalculation."

Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry said that Gerasimov and Radakin exchanged views "on current issues of global and regional security."

Radakin took the office of the UK Chief of the Defense Staff on November 30 to succeed Nick Carter. In his first official speech on December 7, Radakin said that Russia is a threat to his country’s national defense and generally recognized democratic values.