NATO is ramping up forces near Belarusian border, Defense Minister says — report

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. NATO countries ramp up their armed forces’ offensive potential near Belarusian borders, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said Monday.

"The assessment results indicate that the measures taken by the West to militarize the region lead to a significant change in the balance of powers. The offensive potential of NATO member states’ armed forces is being ramped up near our borders," the Minister said at the meeting on military security, attended by President Alexander Lukashenko, according to BelTA.

The Minister noted that new military units are being deployed at the border and new armaments are being procured. In particular, Khrenin said, Poland is creating the 18th Armored Division and territorial defense brigade. According to the Minister, Minsk is "particularly concerned" about neighboring NATO states’ procurement of Abrams tanks, Patriot air defense systems, Himars multiple launch rocket systems and F-35 planes, "equipped with cruise missiles.".