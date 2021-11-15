Russia’s Mi-28NE ‘Night Hunter’ gunship demonstrates combat capabilities at Dubai airshow

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. A new modification of the Russian Mi-28NE combat helicopter was demonstrated abroad for the first time during its flight program at the Dubai Airshow 2021, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Today the Night Hunter will demonstrate its power in a hot desert, on the coast of the Persian Gulf. Many aerobatic stunts will be performed at minimal altitudes and speeds. In this way, the Mi-28NE pilots will demonstrate the rotorcraft’s stable operation in the air, the power of its engines and the Night Hunter’s unprecedented combat strength. Nothing will hide from it on the battlefield, the Dubai Airshow announcer said.

Russia’s merited test-pilot Sergey Barkov was at the helicopter’s controls during its premiere demonstration. The pilot has made a big contribution to creating this helicopter and its trials.

During the flight program, the crew showed aerobatic elements and maneuvers. The pilots showed the dynamic capabilities of the Mi-28NE, the helicopter’s steadiness in the air and its easy control and operation at a maximum speed of 250 km/h.

The Mi-28NE is designated to destroy aerial targets, tanks and armor and can also be employed for reconnaissance and patrols. Its armament includes a flexible 30mm gun, three types of anti-tank missiles with a range of 6 km and 10 km, air-to-air missiles, two types of rockets and air bombs weighing up to 500 kg.

Dubai airshow

The Dubai Airshow 2021 international exhibition is running in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18. Russia has prepared a number of world premieres at the airshow, in particular, the flights by the MC-21-310 airliner (with the Russian PD-14 engines), the medical version of the Ansat helicopter and Mi-28NE and Ka-52E gunships. The Mi-28NE and Ka-52E combat helicopters have been demonstrated to the world public for the first time.

The static exposition of the Russian aircraft features a prototype of the Checkmate light tactical fighter and also Ka-226T and Mi-171A2 helicopters. Russia is also demonstrating the Orion drone.