Russian military monitors US ship Mount Whitney in the Black Sea

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet began to monitor the actions of the USS Mount Whitney, which entered the Black Sea on Thursday, the Russian National Defense Management Center reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet has begun monitoring the actions of the US Navy ship Mount Whitney, which entered the Black Sea on November 4," the center said.

Earlier, the US Sixth Fleet reported that the Mount Whitney ship headed to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO allies and partners in the region.