Russian reconnaissance squads to get real-time battlefield coordination systems

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian reconnaissance units will begin receiving the latest real-time battlefield coordination systems starting this year, Chief of Reconnaissance and Deputy Chief of the Russian Army Main Staff for Reconnaissance Major-General Alexei Belousov told the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Wednesday.

"From this year, battlefield reconnaissance units will get next-generation reconnaissance, command and control and communications systems integrated with all the latest communications equipment and also with drone systems to furnish combat weapons with data on objects (targets) in near real-time," the general said.

The use of drones enables reconnaissance squads to ferret out enemy positions and raise personnel survivability, he added.

Today reconnaissance squads in the Russian Army are manned with contract-enlisted personnel with high professional skills, he stressed.