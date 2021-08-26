Orion strike drone with ATGM to be tested at year-end — CEO

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Kronshtadt plans to test the strike version of the Orion drone with the Vikhr-M antitank guided missile (ATGM) by the end of this year, CEO of the Russian defense company Sergey Bogatikov told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"We should test our system together with Vikhr-M missiles at the turn of this year," the top manager said.

Missile integration activities are "in full swing" now and will be completed by the end of the year, Bogatikov said.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, the Moscow Region.