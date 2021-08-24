Southeast Asian countries eye purchasing Russia’s top-notch counter-drone system

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Several Southeast Asian states may purchase Russia’s Zashchita counter-drone system whose equipment is capable of fitting into several briefcases, the press service of the Vega Concern of the Ruselectronics Holding (part of Rostec) told TASS as part of the Army 2021 Forum.

"The Zashchita [counter-drone system] has triggered the interest of several commercial clients, including foreign ones, in particular, Southeast Asian countries. We are now engaged in active endeavors to ink solid supply contracts," the concern said.

The Zashchita is being exhibited at the Army 2021 Forum for the first time. Thanks to its passive coherent location technology, the system is invisible to other radiolocation systems and resistant to jamming countermeasures. The station can fit into several transportable briefcases and can be deployed in 30 minutes.

The new system can "see" aerial vehicles in a 360-degree range and can determine precisely what they are at a maximum distance of 12 km. The Zashchita platform is capable of detecting a drone operator and disrupting the communications channel to the unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Army-2021 forum is currently in progress at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center outside Moscow and is running from August 22 to 28.