Russia develops virtual simulator for commandos based on Syrian combat experience

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. A virtual reality simulator Chameleon VR. Duel of tactical and firing training for paratroopers and special operations forces based on the Syrian combat experience was unveiled at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum, a Defense Ministry official told TASS on Monday.

"The Chameleon VR. Duel hardware and software virtual reality complex of tactical and firing training has been developed by the research staff and instructors of the Ryazan Airborne Force School jointly with industrial enterprises. The simulator has been developed taking the Syrian combat experience into account," he said.

The simulator is designated to train Airborne Force units and special operations forces in special tactics with the elements of gunfight day and night, the ministry’s official said.

"As its innovative specifics, the system uses a real individual located in a virtual environment instead of a virtual opponent as the enemy," he explained. Ten servicemen can train on a simulator at a time, acting against each other, he explained.

"The simulator trains in surveillance, terrain reconnaissance and combat engagement using basic weapons, optical sights and instruments," the ministry’s official said.

The simulator is on display at the exposition "Military Training - Advanced Technologies and Digital Transformation".