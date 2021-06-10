Russian, Uzbekistani commandos practice survival techniques in Siberian taiga drills

YEKATERINBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Special operations forces of Russia’s Central Military District and Uzbekistan practiced survival techniques in the Siberian taiga at the second stage of their joint drills in the Krasnoyarsk Region, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

Under the drills’ scenario, the commandos were assigned the task of stealthily advancing to the designated area, setting up a base camp behind a hypothetical enemy’s line and preparing for subversive and reconnaissance operations, the press office said in a statement.

"In order to stay invisible, the servicemen used the flora and fauna of the mountainous Siberian taiga for food, searched for fresh water sources and created stocks of decontaminated water. The servicemen mastered catching wild animals and birds using traps and snares and learned about the basic types of edible plants, reptiles and insects," the statement says.

To wrap up the second stage of the joint drills, the commandos practiced the procedure of measures in the base camp in case of its discovery by the enemy and provided support for the departure of groups and their gathering at a designated point, the press office said.

The joint special tactical exercise of special operations forces from Russia’s Central Military District and Uzbekistan is running at the Yergaki Military and Sports Training Center on June 8-11. The Center annually trains about 700 personnel under mountain and special training programs.