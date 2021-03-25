Admiral Gorshkov frigate fires cruise missiles at target on Novaya Zemlya

MURMANSK, March 25. /TASS/. The Admiral Gorshkov frigate of the Northern Fleet successfully fired its main missile system at a coastal target on Novaya Zemlya, the Fleet press service announced Thursday.

"The missile launch took place in the first half of the day in the Barents Sea. The target, located on the Yuzhny Island of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, was successfully hit by an Oniks cruise missile at a distance of over 300 kilometers from the launch point," the press service said, adding that the firing area protection and support was provided by the Ilya Muromets icebreaker, Elbrus multipurpose support vessel and MB-110 sea two vessel.

The Admiral Gorshkov entered the Barents Sea on March 24. The crew will practice a number of elements of combat training and will fire the missile and artillery weapons. After the exercise, the frigate will return to its home base of Severomorsk.

The Admiral Gorshkov was commissioned in July 2018. It already participated in several exercises and performed one circumnavigation.

The Project 22350 frigates are multipurpose combat ships that can efficiently fight surface, air and underwater targets, and strike ground and coastal targets at a distance of over 1,500 kilometers.