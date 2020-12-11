Russian Navy to get 4 surface ships by year-end

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. A minesweeper, a large amphibious assault ship and two new corvettes are set to enter service with the Russian Navy until the end of this year, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

"In December, the large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov, the corvette Aldar Tsydenzhapov and the mine countermeasures ship Yakov Balyayev will become operational in the Navy. There are also plans to accept the corvette Gremyashchiy for service," the Navy chief said.

Overall, the shipbuilders have built 40 warships, submarines, support vessels and craft for the Russian Navy this year, the admiral said.

"The Navy Main Command is in constant working contact with design organizations and enterprises of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and other shipyards and ship repair factories," he noted.

The Russian shipbuilders also continue the serial construction of Borei-A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruisers, Yasen-M multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines, Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines, frigate-class ocean-going ships, corvettes and small missile ships for the Navy, the admiral said.

Northern Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on December 9 that the state trials of the latest Project Yasen-M nuclear-powered submarine Kazan were due to be completed by the end of this year.