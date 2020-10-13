Latest torpedo recovery boat to enter service with Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in 2021

SEVASTOPOL, October 13. /TASS/. The new Project lead torpedo recovery boat is set to enter service with Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in 2021, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The TL-2195 torpedo recovery boat was floated out on October 9, 2019 and in mid-September this year it arrived at the Novorossiysk naval base for passing shipbuilders’ and state trials. The boat’s inclusion in the structure of the Russian Navy is scheduled for 2021, following which it will start its service in the Black Sea Fleet’s naval forces," the press office said in a statement.

The latest boat has undergone the hull electromagnetic treatment as part of shipbuilders’ trials in Novorossiysk where the Black Sea Fleet’s naval base is located, the statement says.

"Ships and vessels undergo the electromagnetic treatment of their hulls to improve the operation of navigation systems and increase protection against enemy precision weapons," the press office specified.

The TL-2195 is the lead boat in its Project and is designated to search for, lift aboard or tow practice torpedoes fired during training torpedo launches, and also during firings at torpedo adjustment fire stations.

The torpedo recovery boat has a crew of 14. The boat’s living conditions and supplies provide for its 10-day endurance, which is sufficient for its participation in training measures at sea.