The Kavkaz-2020 drills run between September 21 and 26 in the Southern Military District under the command of Russian General Staff Chief, Army General Valery Gerasimov. The drills involve about 80,000 people, including Ministry of Emergency Situations and National Guard personnel, as well as nearly 1,000 servicemen from six foreign states. Russia's massive Kavkaz-2020 drills - in pictures.
Russia conducts massive Kavkaz-2020 drills in the south
Kavkaz-2020 drills involve about 80,000 people
The S-400, S-300 and Pantsir-S air defense systems taking part in Kavkaz-2020 military drills© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
Airborne units are seen during the exercise at the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Region© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
S-400 missile air defense systems practicing repelling a massive air strike at the Ashuluk training ground© Denis Belyaev/Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
