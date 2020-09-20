Russia launches Caucasus-2020 drills - defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia has launched the Caucasus 2020 strategic drills on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry informed, noting that in total, over 80,000 people are involved in the drills.

The ministry informed that the strategic drills "Caucasus 2020" would take place at several training grounds of the Southern Military District.

About 80,000 people will be involved in the drills, the ministry stated.

Along with Russia, military units from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan will be involved in the exercises. No more than 1,000 foreign troops will take part in the drills. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka will act as observers.

The Caucasus-2020 exercise will be held from September 21 to 26 on the territory of the Southern Military District, in Black and Caspian seas under the direction of Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov. Up to 12,900 servicemen will take place in episodes covered by the Vienna Document of the Negotiations on Confidence and Security-Building Measures of 2011.