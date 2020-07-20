Russia at final stage of testing new family of latest artillery systems

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. A series of latest combat hardware developed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute to boost the Russian Army’s potential in the short-and medium-term perspective is at the final stage of trials, Burevestnik CEO Georgy Zakamennykh told TASS on Monday.

"These include the 57mm Derivatsiya anti-aircraft artillery system, the 82mm self-propelled Drok mortar and the 120mm Floks self-propelled artillery weapon mounted on the Kamaz and Ural armored trucks, the 120mm Magnolia self-propelled gun based on the chassis of the two-section tracked transporter, the 152mm Koalitsiya self-propelled artillery system on the tracked chassis and its transporter-loader vehicle and the 152mm Malva self-propelled weapon with its artillery gun placed on the wheeled platform," the chief executive said.

Also, remote-controlled modules with guns and machine-guns are undergoing trials as part of armored vehicles of various designation, he added.

At the Army-2020 international arms show, specialists will be able to view full-size models of the 30mm 32V01 remote-controlled combat module mounted on the Taifun-VDV armored vehicle and the 152mm Malva self-propelled artillery gun based on the wheeled chassis, he said.

At its previous Army international arms shows, Russia already demonstrated the Koalitsiya-SV artillery system, the Drok mortar, the Floks artillery gun and the Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery complex.

Nabrosok R&D work

The 120mm Floks self-propelled artillery gun is mounted on the Ural-4320 6x6 wheeled armored vehicle. The gun has been developed as part of the ‘Nabrosok’ R&D work. As its main feature, the new self-propelled artillery system carries a combined semi-automatic rifled gun that can fire all types of mortar shells and projectiles. The weapon can be used as a howitzer and a mortar and can be employed for direct fire.

The Drok self-propelled mortar developed for the Airborne Force is mounted on the Taifun-VDV armored vehicle and is designated to provide support for airborne assault forces. The mortar can fire both standard munitions and new shells with the enhanced yield and the extended range. The fire can be delivered from the vehicle’s combat compartment and from the ground.

The Drok self-propelled mortar weighs 14 tonnes and has a crew of four. The mortar can fire to a range of 100 meters to 6 km at a rate of about 12 rounds per minute and has an ammunition load of 40 shells.