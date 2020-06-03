Terrorists in Syria using sniper weapons more often, local citizens say

ALEPPO/Syria/, June 3. /TASS/. Doctors in Syria’s Aleppo are more often dealing with wounds caused by a targeted sniper fire from the Idlib de-escalation zone, staff and patients at the city military hospital told reporters.

"When the ceasefire started we thought that we could have a rest and there would be fewer wounds or they would stop. But this was not so at all. Now more people are being admitted to hospital. During the ceasefire we had nearly 80 wounded people in a very serious condition. And 25 people died," said chief doctor at the department for combat wounds, Abdurhamid il-Aga. Most wounds were caused by sniper fire, he said.

His words were confirmed by neurosurgeon Nino Anas. "A head injury from a sniper rifle. There are a lot of these cases. Apparently, the enemy has obtained new weapons, which can strike at the distance of over 2 km," he said.

Some 90% of those admitted to hospital with wounds caused by sniper weapons die, Anas said. Abdurhamid il-Aga confirmed that patients with a head injury are in the worst condition and even if they survive they will remain handicapped.

Russia and Turkey agreed on introducing a ceasefire in March and on a range of other measures aimed at ironing out the crisis in Idlib. The fighting there should have stopped by March 6.