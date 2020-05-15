Russia’s latest armored engineering vehicle passes all trials

"In the interests of the Russian engineering troops, all the required trials of the UBIM universal armored engineering vehicle with a broad range of capabilities have been conducted," the statement says.

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The UBIM latest multi-purpose armored vehicle for the Russian engineering troops has passed all trials, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The new vehicle is designated to provide for the troops’ advance and carry out engineering works under enemy fire, including on the contaminated terrain.

"Despite its considerable weight, the UBIM features high mobility while a large set of equipment ensures increased efficiency of engineering work," the ministry stressed.

The vehicle has a crew of two men. Also, the vehicle’s manned compartment can accommodate three combat engineers.

The UBIM engineering vehicle surpasses latest foreign rivals by some characteristics and features a broader range of its capabilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed.

The UBIM universal armored engineering vehicle was unveiled at the Army-2018 international arms show. As Special Representative of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) for Military-Technical Cooperation Army General Alexei Maslov told TASS in October 2019, the vehicle had been sent for state trials that were expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The UBIM multi-purpose armored engineering vehicle can be mounted on the chassis of the latest T-72B3 and T-90M main battle tanks.