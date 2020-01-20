Reconnaissance troops in Siberia to receive Taifun-K armored vehicles in 2020

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Eight Taifun-K armored vehicles will arrive for the personnel of the 41st all-arms army in 2020, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Monday.

"A batch of eight Taifun-K armored vehicles with a remote-controlled combat module will replenish the auto pool of combat vehicles of a reconnaissance unit. Work is currently underway to train the drivers who will soon test the new armored vehicles," the press office said in a statement.

The Taifun-K armored vehicle is designated to carry personnel and reliably shield the crew, the cargo and the vehicle’s assemblies from small arms with a caliber of up to 30mm, mines and roadside bombs. It features the enhanced off-road capability thanks to its 6x6 wheeled formula and develops a maximum speed of 105 km/h.