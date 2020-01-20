Reconnaissance troops in Siberia to receive Taifun-K armored vehicles in 2020

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Eight Taifun-K armored vehicles will arrive for the personnel of the 41st all-arms army in 2020, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Monday.
"A batch of eight Taifun-K armored vehicles with a remote-controlled combat module will replenish the auto pool of combat vehicles of a reconnaissance unit. Work is currently underway to train the drivers who will soon test the new armored vehicles," the press office said in a statement.
The Taifun-K armored vehicle is designated to carry personnel and reliably shield the crew, the cargo and the vehicle’s assemblies from small arms with a caliber of up to 30mm, mines and roadside bombs. It features the enhanced off-road capability thanks to its 6x6 wheeled formula and develops a maximum speed of 105 km/h.
The armored vehicle is also outfitted with firing ports for small arms and various remote-controlled armaments can be mounted on it.
The 41st all-arms army of the Central Military District is stationed on the territory of the Novosibirsk, Kemerovo, Irkutsk and Altai Regions and the Republic of Tyva. It integrates motorized infantry, artillery and air defense troops, radiation, chemical and biological protection units and signal troops.