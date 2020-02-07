Russia to develop military technical cooperation with Venezuela - Lavrov

CARACAS, February 7. /TASS/. Russia will develop military technical cooperation with Venezuela to help it ensure its defense capacities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"Naturally, we will develop military technical cooperation, to safely ensure the defense capacity of our friends, especially in the face of external threats," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the sides have also agreed to develop trade-and-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation in conditions of illegal sanctions. "Especially promising are coordinated actions in such sectors as energy, natural resources, various industries, agriculture, and transport," he added.