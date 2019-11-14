Russia to send two warships, sea tanker and helicopter for Indra naval drills with India

The Russian troops will be supported by two warships, a sea tanker, a helicopter and boats during the naval maneuvers, the press office said, following the final talks on preparations for the drills.

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s Eastern Military District will land onto the coast during the naval phase of the Indra Russian-Indian drills and seize a notional terrorists’ camp, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

"During working meetings with representatives of the Indian Armed Forces, the officers approved the scenario of operations by the joint grouping of forces, the structure of forces and military hardware, the procedure of maintaining the Eastern Military District’s aircraft at military aerodromes on the territory of India, and also the area for holding the naval stage of the drills," the press office said in a statement.

"In accordance with the plan, Russia will be represented in the drills by two ships, a sea tanker, a helicopter and two-three boats. During the drills, the personnel of the Eastern Military District will be accomplishing the assignments of landing onto the shore and seizing a notional terrorists’ camp," the statement says.

The drills will take place in India in December. The joint grouping of forces from both countries will practice reconnaissance and search operations and land a tactical and airborne assault force. Also, the personnel will be assigned the task of sealing off the area occupied by illegal armed formations, creating humanitarian corridors and eliminating notional armed formations, according to the statement.

Russia will send about 300 troops of the Eastern Military District to the Indra drills. Russia’s top brass also plans to send over 40 aircraft of various designation to India, including, over 15 fighters, about 20 military transport planes and more than five army aviation helicopters to take part in the joint forces exercises.