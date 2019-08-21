Chief of Russian General Staff and Chief of US Joint Chiefs of Staff discuss military ties

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford have discussed the military relations between Russia and the US during a phone call, the Russian Defense Ministry informed reporters on Wednesday.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the phone call between Gerasimov and Dunford has taken place on Wednesday.

"The military chiefs have discussed various current issues on the Russian-US agenda in the military sphere," the ministry stated.

The previous talks between Gerasimov and Dunford took place in March. During the phone call, the military officials discussed the issues of strategic stability and regional security, namely air defense, the New START and the INF Treaty. The sides also exchanged opinions on preventing incidents in Syria.