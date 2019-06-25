Russia may start S-500 deliveries to troops ahead of schedule after successful trials

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 25. /TASS/. The successful trials of Russia’s most advanced S-500 long-range air defense missile system make it possible to start its deliveries to the troops ahead of schedule, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday.

"The successful preliminary trials have enabled the Defense Ministry of Russia to make a decision on cutting the time of starting the serial deliveries of this surface-to-air missile system to the troops. As a result, S-500 systems will start arriving for air defense missile regiments already in coming years," Borisov said.

"Currently, stage-by-stage trials of various elements of the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system are underway with the launches of new missiles unrivalled in the world," the vice-premier said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that the deliveries of S-500 systems to the troops would begin in 2020. Russia is developing the S-500 with a view of operating it in the next 25 years. Western media outlets earlier reported that the new S-500 system had been able to strike targets at a distance of 481.2 km during trials, which exceeds the range capability of any other existing air defense system by 80 km.