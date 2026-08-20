MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Tokyo is indulging in dangerous experiments in the area of nuclear policy, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an article for TASS.

"During the Tokyo [War Crimes] Trials, as many as 818 court sessions were held, during which 419 witnesses testified. Based on 4,336 pieces of irrefutable evidence and nearly 50,000 pages of English-language court transcripts, it was established that Japanese militarism had unleashed a war of aggression, and that fascist war criminals were forever branded on the pillar of shame in human history. However, Japanese right-wing politicians have not only failed to engage in any profound self-reflection but have embarked on dangerous experiments in the realm of nuclear policy," he said.

Japan positions itself as the only country to have suffered from nuclear bombings, seeking to elicit sympathy, but is hiding "nuclear ambitions" behind this, the Chinese diplomat noted. "[Japanese Prime Minister Sanae] Takaichi avoids clearly stating that her country will not import nuclear weapons, a provision of the Three Non-Nuclear Principles,’ while Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi defiantly calls for discussing nuclear armament issues without any taboos," he added.