Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships depart from Cambodia’s port of Sihanoukville

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. A detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet ships continued their long-distance voyage after a business call at the port of Sihanoukville, Kingdom of Cambodia, the fleet's press service reported.

"The Pacific Fleet detachment of ships, consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, completed their business call at the port of Sihanoukville, Kingdom of Cambodia, and departed for the Gulf of Thailand to carry out their planned missions during the long-distance voyage," the press service reported.

It noted that during their stay in the foreign port, the crews of the Russian naval ships participated in official events, as well as cultural and sports activities. The ship detachment’s naval command held a series of meetings with representatives of the Royal Cambodian Navy and the Sihanoukville administration.

The detachment of ships departed from Vladivostok on February 12, 2026, for a long-distance Asia-Pacific deployment. Previously, as part of their international activities, the Russian Navy ships made friendly calls at the port of Georgetown in Malaysia, the port of Thilawa n the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the port of Visakhapatnam in India, and the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh.