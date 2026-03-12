Iran continues to seek diplomatic solutions with US, Israel — ambassador to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, March 12. /TASS/. Iran, in addition to its military response to the actions of the United States and Israel, is actively pursuing a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict, Tehran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani, says in an article obtained by TASS.

"Alongside our military measures, we are committed to a diplomatic approach. We are engaging with regional governments and international organizations, providing documented reports to establish the facts and prevent the exploitation of the crisis," Rouzbehani stated. "Iran believes that lasting security can only be achieved through mutual respect, dialogue, and strict adherence to international law."

The ambassador emphasized Iran’s commitment to the rule of law and humanitarian principles. "Our message is clear: a safer world is one where law supersedes force and where humane values are upheld, not sacrificed in the pursuit of power. Drawing on our history, identity, and national resolve, Iran will continue to defend its citizens, safeguard its territorial sovereignty, and uphold the principles necessary for a just and stable global order," he affirmed.