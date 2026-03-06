UN OHCHR calls on US to promptly probe into deaths of children in strike on Iranian school

GENEVA, March 6. /TASS/. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called on the US to promptly conduct an impartial investigation into the strike on a girls' primary school in Iran that killed 165 people.

"What we have asked for are prompt, transparent, and impartial investigations, which we understand have been announced by the US. We need this to happen very quickly. <…> We need to also make sure that there is accountability," he told reporters in Geneva. The UN rights chief added that compensation must also be provided to the victims.

Earlier, Reuters reported that US servicemen could have carried out the strike on the school. In turn, the Fars news agency said that the Iranian authorities had identified the US troops who carried out the strike.

On February 28, Iranian authorities reported that the US and Israel had attacked a girls' elementary school in the southern city of Minab. According to the latest data, the death toll stands at 165, most of whom were students, as well as parents and teachers. Another 95 people were injured.