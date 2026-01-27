Trump’s approval rating down to 38% over immigration policies — poll

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s approval fell to 38% due to the White House’s immigration policy, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

Only 38% of respondents gave a positive assessment of Trump’s administration, down from 41% in mid-month. Some 59% of poll participants expressed disapproval, while the rest did not answer.

Trump’s immigration policy was approved by 39% of Americans, a record low since his inauguration on January 20, 2025, and disapproved by 53%. Some 58% of poll respondents said the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents "have gone too far" in the crackdown on illegal immigration.

According to the poll, 35% of the participants find Washington’s current economic policy effective, while 56% are dissatisfied with it. The poll was conducted on January 23-25 among 1,139 adult US residents.

The regularly conducted Reuters/Ipsos surveys have seen Trump’s approval rating sinking to 38% only once since his inauguration, in November last year. The highest approval rating during his second presidential term was recorded in January 2025, when 47% of poll respondents expressed satisfaction with the president’s policies.

Trump has repeatedly spoken in favor of tightening immigration policy. Immediately after his inauguration, he signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency along the US-Mexico border. The president has said he intends to carry out the largest operation to deport illegal aliens in US history. In recent months, large-scale protests have taken place in many major American cities, with participants accusing the Trump administration of overstepping authority and using excessively harsh measures to combat illegal immigration.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, another wave of protests erupted on January 24 after a border patrol officer fatally shot a man. The Department of Homeland Security said the man resisted the officers’ attempts to subdue him. On January 7, during a search for undocumented migrants, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers asked a woman who had stopped her car in the middle of the roadway to exit the vehicle. When the car moved, one of the officers opened fire on the driver. The woman later died from her injuries.