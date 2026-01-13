Iranian judicial authorities set up special court divisions to oversee rioters’ cases

DUBAI, January 13. /TASS/. The criminal cases of rioters and terrorism suspects will be considered in special divisions of the courts, Tehran's judiciary chief Ali Al-Qasi Mehr said.

"The significant number of fatalities resulting from the recent unrest are innocent people and those killed by terrorists. The degree of violence and cruelty of the crimes and attacks by trained terrorists during the protests in recent nights was colossal. Tehran’s judicial system is fully prepared to try terrorists and those detained for rioting and unrest. Special court divisions have been set up," the Iranian state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Ali Al-Qasi Mehr also noted that "in one of the Tehran province’s districts, most of the fatalities were stabbed in the back or side."

Unrest in the country began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump previously stated that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.