Thai fighter jets strike military facilities in Poipet city of Cambodia

BANGKOK, December 18. /TASS/. Thai Air Force F-16 fighter jets have carried out strikes on military facilities in the vicinity of the Cambodian city of Poipet, The Nation newspaper reported.

According to the publication, a BM-21 multiple rocket launch system was destroyed as a result of the airstrike. A strike was also carried out on a weapons depot and a building housing a center for fraudulent operations.

Thailand’s Second Army Region reported, commenting on the situation in the border conflict area, "overall, Cambodian troops are exhausted, their food supplies are depleting, they are suffering losses and are abandoning the frontline en masse."

Armed clashes began on the Thailand-Cambodia border on December 7. On December 8, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces had started shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. While Cambodia has not disclosed the number of its fatalities in the conflict, Thailand said the clashes left more than 200 Cambodian soldiers dead. Earlier, Cambodian Information Minister Net Pheaktra said 18 civilians were killed. The Russian embassies in the two countries advised Russian nationals to stay away from border regions.