Number of Thai soldiers killed in clashes near Cambodian border rises to 21

BANGKOK, December 18. /TASS/. The Thai military death toll from the border conflict with Cambodia has climbed to 21 from 19, the Royal Thai Army reported.

Two Thai soldiers were killed in armed hostilities in the Sisaket and Sa Kaeo provinces on December 17.

Armed clashes began on the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On December 8, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. While Cambodia has not disclosed the number of its fatalities in the conflict, Thailand said the clashes left more than 200 Cambodian soldiers dead. Earlier, Cambodian Information Minister Net Pheaktra said 15 civilians were killed. The Russian embassies in the two countries advised Russian nationals to stay away from visiting border areas.