AfD leader slams German chancellor over idea of sending troops to Ukraine

BERLIN, December 17. /TASS/. Alice Weidel, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, slammed Chancellor Friedrich Merz as a madman after he did not rule out the German army’s participation in the project of a "multinational force" for Ukraine.

"Friedrich Merz has gone mad. He is already imagining the Bundeswehr in Ukraine, engaged in combat operations against Russia. His irresponsible rhetoric undermines peace talks and can quickly turn Germany into a warring party," she wrote on the X social media platform, highlighting the need for the country to come to its senses.

Talking to the ZDF broadcaster on Tuesday, Merz did not give a clear answer to the question if the German army would be part of a "multinational force" for Ukraine, only saying: "If it comes to that, a ceasefire agreement with Russia will be reached."

The leaders of European countries issued a statement on Monday following talks in Berlin. They said that security guarantees for Kiev should involve the creation of "a European-led ‘multinational force Ukraine’ made up from contributions from willing nations within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and supported by the US." The statement notes that the force "will assist in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine."

The parliament faction leaders of Germany's ruling parties also left open the possibility of Germany’s participation. However, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed doubts.