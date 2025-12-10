Brussels’s criticism of nuclear energy harms European security — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, December 10. /TASS/. The European Union’s critical stance on nuclear energy is driven by ideological reasons and harms Europe's security, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated while speaking at the Organization of Turkic States energy ministerial in Istanbul.

"The minister also warned of ideological attacks on nuclear energy in Brussels, even as it remains the only way to meet surging electricity demand safely, cheaply, and sustainably. He emphasized the rising value of energy partnerships, <...> as Europe’s erratic policies threaten both national sovereignty and global energy security," Zoltan Kovacs, Hungarian secretary of state for public diplomacy and relations, quoted the foreign minister as saying on the X social media platform.

On October 20, the EU Council approved a phased ban on all purchases of Russian gas, effective January 1, 2028. The decision applies to both pipeline and liquefied natural gas. The European Commission’s plan also includes a ban on Russian oil supplies, effective 2028. A ban on nuclear fuel is under discussion. The Hungarian government has expressed its intention to seek exemptions from those rules. However, no proposals on the matter have yet been received from EU leaders.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the potential ban on imports of Russian oil and gas with the EU Court of Justice next week.