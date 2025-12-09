Number of Thai soldiers injured in fighting on border with Cambodia up to 29

BANGKOK, December 9. /TASS/. The number of Thai servicemen injured in clashes with Cambodian troops has risen from eight to 29, Thai Defense Ministry Spokesman Surasant Kongsiri said at a briefing.

"One Thai soldier was killed and 29 were injured during the clashes," he noted.

On Monday, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area at 5:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT on December 7). The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire in order to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.