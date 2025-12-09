Thai Navy launches operation to drive Cambodian troops out of Trat Province

BANGKOK, December 9. /TASS/. The Thai Navy has launched an operation in the Trat Province to push Cambodian troops out of the area, The Nation newspaper reported.

Thai intelligence detected a buildup of Cambodian army forces and equipment on Thai sovereign territory along the border. "Despite Thailand's restraint and constant efforts to establish dialogue, Cambodian forces have not withdrawn from Thai territory," Navy Spokesman Parat Rattanachaiphan said. "On the contrary, they have reinforced their units with special forces, snipers, and multiple rocket launchers, and have improved their positions and tactical facilities in ways that clearly affect Thailand's sovereignty."

Rattanachaiphan noted that Cambodian troops dug defensive trenches, deployed heavy weapons, and used UAVs to conduct continuous surveillance of Thai positions and military facilities. "To protect the sovereignty and security of the country, the Royal Thai Navy and relevant security agencies had no choice but to conduct military operations to push Cambodian forces out of Thailand’s sovereign territory," he added.