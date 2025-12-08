{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Thai armed forces establish control of ancient temple in Surin province

Thailand maintains that the ancient temples in Surin Province are within its sovereign territory, a claim Cambodia disputes

BANGKOK, December 8. /TASS/. The Thai Armed Forces have announced that they have successfully conducted a military operation in Surin Province, resulting in the seizure of control over the ancient Prasat Khna Temple. The Second Military Region of the Thai Ground Forces issued a statement confirming these developments.

According to the statement, Thai forces destroyed counter-drone installations in Surin Province, as well as a supply system involving a cable car situated at an altitude of 350 meters near Prasat Ta Kwai Temple. The military affirmed, "Control over Prasat Khna Temple has been established." The statement further explained that the Second Army Region responded to Cambodian military actions that posed a direct threat to Thailand's security and the safety of residents in border areas. Cambodian forces had deployed heavy equipment and combat troops, prompting Thai military operations aimed at deterring and neutralizing Cambodian military capabilities to safeguard national security and local populations.

Thailand maintains that the ancient temples in Surin Province are within its sovereign territory, a claim Cambodia disputes. Several of these temples are among four sites that Cambodia is seeking to have resolved through the International Court of Justice; however, Thailand has not recognized the court's jurisdiction since 1960.

The Royal Thai Army reported that since 5:00 a.m. local time, Cambodian forces have been shelling Thai positions. One Thai soldier was killed, and eight others were wounded. In response, the Thai Air Force launched attacks on Cambodian military infrastructure. Additionally, the Second Military Region of the Thai Ground Forces reported that Cambodia had fired BM-21 multiple launch rocket systems into Thai territory.

