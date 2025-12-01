Fifteen EU states to send weapons worth billions of euros to Kiev under SAFE plan — EC

BRUSSELS, December 1. /TASS/. Fifteen EU countries will send weapons worth billions of euros from the EU's SAFE militarization program (formerly ReArm EU) to Kiev, said European Commission representative Thomas Regnier.

The national plans of the 15 EU states include support for Ukraine, he said at a briefing.

He could not provide the exact amount, but said it was in billions, not millions of euros.

Earlier, the European Commission said that 19 out of 27 EU countries intend to participate in a 150 billion euro militarization program. Fifteen of the countries that joined the program agreed to send weapons to Ukraine. Regnier declined to say which countries refused to support Kiev.

The EU SAFE militarization program, created in January, finances joint military projects with the funds raised by the European Commission. Under this program, EU countries can send some of the purchased weapons to Ukraine, and involve Ukraine as a subcontractor for the production of some weapons or their components. Besides, Kiev intends to provide conditions for testing prototypes on the battlefield.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that the presence of third-country capital in the enterprises producing weapons in Ukraine does not give them immunity from Russian strikes. He has also repeatedly stated that any Western arms supplies to Kiev "are a legitimate target" for Russia.