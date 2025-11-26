Israel launches large-scale operation in West Bank — army statement

TEL AVIV, November 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the start of a large-scale counterterrorism operation in the northern part of the West Bank.

"Overnight (Wednesday), the IDF, the Israeli Security Agency, and Israel Border Police began operating as part of a broad counterterrorism operation in the area of northern Samaria (which is what Israel calls the northern part of the West Bank - TASS)," the army said in a statement.

Israeli law enforcement agencies "will not allow terrorism to take root in the area and are acting proactively to thwart it," the IDF added.