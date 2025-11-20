Hamas accuses Israel of expanding control zone in Gaza Strip — TV

CAIRO, November 20. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement accused Israel of extending its controlled area in the Gaza Strip beyond the so-called yellow line – the demarcation line established between Hamas and Israeli forces in the enclave, Sky News Arabia TV channel reported.

According to the radical movement, Israeli forces "expanded their control zone in the Shujaiya district," located in the eastern part of Gaza City, the enclave’s administrative center. Hamas alleges Israeli troops unilaterally pushed the yellow line forward by 300 meters, thereby assuming control over the additional territory.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed - through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey - to implement the first phase of the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. A ceasefire in Gaza took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew from central areas of the enclave to the yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory.