Ukraine should reduce its armed forces by 2.5 times under US plan — The Economist

LONDON, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s peace plan on Ukraine stipulates that the country’s armed forces should be reduced by 2.5 times, the Economist reporter Oliver Carroll wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, the Financial Times informed that, in line with the US plan, the size of the Ukrainian armed forces is to be halved.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Moscow had not received any information from Washington through official channels regarding the "agreements" on Ukraine reported in the media.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington are not working on any new initiatives regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska.