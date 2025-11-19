Trump urges against distraction from his victories if Epstein files are released

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated he does not want Republicans distracted from his administration’s victories if Jeffrey Epstein case files are released.

"I don’t care when the Senate passes the House Bill, whether tonight, or at some other time in the near future, I just don’t want Republicans to take their eyes off all of the victories that we’ve had," he wrote on Truth Social, listing resolved military conflicts, multibillion-dollar investments, strengthened immigration control and halted inflation.

Earlier, the US Congress has passed a bill requiring the release of materials related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of pedophilia and subsequently deceased by suicide, according to the voting broadcast conducted by C-SPAN.

Democrats earlier this week published part of Epstein’s emails with several of his acquaintances and confidants. They indicated that Trump might have known about the financier’s crimes. The White House described the Democrats' actions as an attempt to smear the president.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement in July, 2019. The prosecutor’s office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14. Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States was terminated after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.

Epstein’s acquaintances included 42nd US President Bill Clinton and Trump.