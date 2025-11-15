UN Security Council to vote on US resolution in support of Trump’s Gaza plan

UNITED NATIONS, November 16. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will vote on the US draft resolution in support of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip on November 17.

The permanent mission of Sierra Leone, which holds the rotating UN Security Council presidency this month, said the vote would take place at 5:00 p.m. local time on Monday (10:00 p.m. GMT).

The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said on Friday that Moscow had to prepare an alternative draft UN Security Council resolution to the American one on achieving sustainable peace in Gaza. Russia’s draft resolution on Gaza calls on the UN Secretary-General to prepare a report for the Security Council with options for implementing the relevant provisions of US President Donald Trump's plan. UNSC resolutions are supposed to reflect the universally recognized international legal framework and reaffirm fundamental decisions and principles, first and foremost the two-State solution for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, the Russian mission said.

Earlier, the US Permanent Mission to the UN said that the US draft resolution included provisions supporting an international stabilization force, as well as ensuring a stable, secure, peaceful, and prosperous future for Palestinians in Gaza without the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. The American mission added that it had been negotiating its document in the UN Security Council since the beginning of November.