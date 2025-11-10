Israeli drone strike in Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah member — media

BEIRUT, November 10. /TASS/. An Israeli Air Force drone hit a vehicle near the city of Saida in southern Lebanon, killing Samir Ali Fakih, a senior figure in the Shiite Hezbollah movement, the Janoubia news website said.

According to the report, the drone fired two missiles at the car on the southern highway between As-Sarafand and Al-Baisariyah. Fakih died on the spot from his injuries, while a fighter accompanying him was taken to hospital.

The Lebanon Files website reported that Fakih led the charitable association Servants of Imam Hussein.

On November 9, Israeli drones killed two Hezbollah members, including an engineer involved in rebuilding the organization’s military infrastructure in the Houmine El Faouqa area.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, despite the ceasefire agreement, Israel has carried out more than 5,000 strikes on Lebanese territory since the beginning of the year. The attacks and shelling have killed 309 people and wounded 598.