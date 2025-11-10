Bill to end US shutdown passes procedural vote in Senate

WASHINGTON, November 10. /TASS/. A bill aimed at resuming the operations of the US federal government, which is currently partially suspended, passed a procedural vote in the Senate of the US Congress in a session broadcast by C-SPAN.

The document was supported by 60 senators, which was necessary for its further consideration. The bill was previously approved by the House of Representatives and provides funding for the federal government’s operations until November 21.

The US federal government partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after the ruling Republican party failed to reach agreement with the Democrats in the US Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare.