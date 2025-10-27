Trump comments on Russia’s Burevestnik missile test by praising US nuclear sub

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. Washington has no need to develop additional long-range missiles in an arms race with Moscow because it has a nuclear submarine, "the greatest in the world," right off Russia’s shores, US President Donald Trump said, commenting on Russia’s test of the Burevestnik cruise missile with an unlimited range.

"They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores. So, I mean, it doesn't have to go 8,000 miles. And they're not playing games with us; we're not playing games with them either," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way from Kuala Lumpur to Japan.

The US leader added that it wasn’t "appropriate" for Russia to announce the completion of the Burevestnik missile tests with the conflict in Ukraine still underway. "A war that should have taken one week is now in its soon fourth year. That's what you ought to do instead of testing missiles," Trump said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that the final test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile with an unlimited range was over. According to Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the missile was in the air for 15 hours and covered a distance of 14,000 kilometers, which wasn’t the limit. He stressed that all the designated vertical and horizontal maneuvers had been performed during the flight, "demonstrating the missile’s high capability to circumvent air and missile defenses."