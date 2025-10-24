Pentagon receives anonymous donation of $130 mln — media

NEW YORK, October 24. /TASS/. The US Department of War has received an anonymous donation of $130 mln to fund compensation payments to employees during the partial suspension of the federal government - the shutdown, Bloomberg reported.

"On October 23, 2025, the Department of War accepted an anonymous donation of $130 million," the agency quoted Sean Parnell, assistant to the Pentagon's chief for public affairs, as saying. Parnell clarified that the donation was made on the condition that "it be used to offset the cost of Service members' salaries and benefits."

According to Bloomberg, the amount will cover only a small portion of the expenses for 1.3 million active-duty service members. Last month, the Pentagon spent about $9.8 billion on employee salaries.