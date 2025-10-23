Meeting of Coalition of Willing in London to be mostly virtual — Downing Street

LONDON, October 24. /TASS/. The October 24 meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to help Ukraine will be held mainly virtually, the Office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

According to Downing Street, besides Starmer, Prime Ministers of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and the Netherlands Dick Schoof, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Vladimir Zelensky are to attend the meeting personally. "A further 20 leaders are expected to dial into the call," the statement says.

The British government said the main goals of the upcoming "critical meeting" are piling pressure on Russia by reducing Moscow's oil revenues, the expropriation of Russian frozen assets to finance arms supplies to Ukraine, and the transfer of long-range missiles to Kiev. It is also planned to discuss ways to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure at the meeting to be held in the Foreign Office building.

According to Downing Street, during the meeting, Starmer would say that Great Britain has accelerated its missile program to supply Kiev with 100 additional missiles for air defense systems ahead of schedule.

"The package forms part of the Ј1.6 billion ($2.13 billion - TASS) deal between UK industry and Ukraine in March to provide more than 5,000 lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM) to support Ukraine’s defence," the statement reads.