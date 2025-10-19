NEW YORK, October 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky stated that he is ready to hold peace talks "urgently" based on the current line of contact.

"If we want to stop this war and to go to peace negotiations, urgently and in a diplomatic way, we need to stay where we stay <...>. On the contact line," he said in an interview with NBC. Zelensky added that he is ready for talks.

On October 18, US President Donald Trump said he had called on Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to cease fire and make a deal "with the property lines being defined by war and guts."

Earlier, Trump told Fox News that ending the conflict in Ukraine would result in Kiev losing territory.

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the special military operation in Ukraine will end when all of its goals have been achieved. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, these goals can be achieved through the special military operation or relevant negotiations. The objectives of the special operation were listed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. They include demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, establishing its neutral status, and recognizing the realities on the ground. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, became part of Russia following referendums held there from September 23 to 27, 2022. Crimea and Sevastopol rejoined to Russia after a referendum held in March 2014 against the backdrop of a coup d’etat in Ukraine.