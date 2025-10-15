Iran to sign contract with Russia for construction of small nuclear power plants soon

TEHRAN, October 15. /TASS/. Iranian authorities hope to sign a contract with Russia in the near future for the construction of small nuclear power plants, Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic Mohammad Eslami said, adding that the Iranian side has already identified a site.

"The second part of the agreement concerns small reactors, which were not included in the main intergovernmental agreement [of 1992]. The memorandum was signed in Russia, and I hope that the main contract will be signed between Iran and Russia in the coming days. The implementation plan has already been agreed on with the relevant company, and we are close to signing the contract. The site of this project’s implementation has also been identified," he was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.

On September 24, Rosatom announced that delegations from Russia and Iran had signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on the construction of small nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic. The document outlines specific steps aimed at implementing this strategic project in Iran.