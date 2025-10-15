Pentagon chief urges to return to negotiating table on settlement in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, October 15. /TASS/. Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth called for an end to the Ukrainian conflict and a return to the negotiating table at a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine.

"Now is the time to end this tragic war, stop the needless bloodshed and come to the peace table," Hegseth said.

According to him, if the conflict does not end soon, the United States, together with its allies, "will take the steps necessary to impose costs on Russia. If we must take this step, the U.S. War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do."

On Tuesday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is conducting its special military operation in Ukraine because there are no alternatives, but remains ready for a peaceful settlement.